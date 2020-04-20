BALTIMORE — H&S Bakery is expanding its partnership with charities and organizations in the Baltimore area to support and bolster relief efforts in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As part of its efforts, H&S Bakery, which includes Schmidt Baking Co. and Northeast Foods, said it is donating more than 20,000 loaves of bread each week to more than 20 organizations, churches and initiatives. Groups receiving the bread donations include Moveable Feast, Meals on Wheels, Hungry Harvest, Salvation Army, Helping Up Mission, Baltimore Hunger Project, Living Classrooms, POWER House, Our Daily Bread, Baltimore County’s Grocery Drive-and-Go, Highland Food Pantry, The Transformation Center, 4MyCiTy Charity, Weekend Backpack and Uproar Care Inc.

“At H&S Bakery we have always upheld a dedication to the community as one of the core values of who we are as a company,” said Bill Paterakis, president of H&S Bakery. “Now more than ever, we are impassioned and motivated to utilize the resources we have for the greater good — to feed families in need and alleviate food insecurities across Baltimore and beyond.”

In addition to partnerships with local charities, H&S Bakery has extended its outreach to the medical community and first responders through various events and programs, including donating 30,000 bagels to health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic. H&S Bakery also has invited all medical personnel, police, fire and first responders to its Fells Point Outlet store at 1616 Fleet Street to pick up two free loaves of bread on a daily basis through the pandemic. In order to receive the bread, the workers are asked to show a valid ID or recent pay stub.

“While we honor the selfless work and the dedication of the team members and volunteers at our partner charities, we also must acknowledge our own staff at the bakery who have stepped up in the face of fear and uncertainty by continuing to show up and be of service,” Mr. Paterakis said. “They are truly everyday citizens turned heroes, and we could not be more proud of their steadfast commitment and efforts.”