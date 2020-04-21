DALLAS – Don Miguel Foods, LLC, a subsidiary of MegaMex Foods Corp., has temporarily closed its processing plant in Dallas due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the area. The plant manufactures tacos, burritos and other Mexican prepared foods for retail and foodservice. The plant is scheduled to reopen May 4.

“We are focused on the health and well-being of our team members and it remains our top priority,” said Ryan Gaynor, plant manager at Don Miguel Foods. “Our production professionals have been doing an outstanding job, doing their part to help keep food on the tables during this difficult time.”

The plant employs 700 and the company said employees will continue to receive pay and benefits during the shutdown.

MegaMex Foods is a joint venture between Herdez Del Fuerte and Hormel Foods Corp. Hormel Foods also has closed two manufacturing plants in Alma, Kan., and Rochelle, Ill., because of COVID-19. The Alma plant closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19, and the Rochelle plant was closed by the local health department due to the spread of the virus in the local community. Both are scheduled to restart operations in 14 days, according to the company.