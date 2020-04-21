EDISON, NJ. — Vito Cataldo has been named senior manager of AAK USA Inc.’s personal care team.

Mr. Cataldo brings more than two decades of experience in the personal care segment to the specialty vegetable fats and oils manufacturer. He previously was the US personal care business development manager at DSM Nutritional Products. Before that, he held several positions at Lonza, Inc., including senior global product manager and North American marketing manager.

AAK’s personal care segment includes emollients, structuring agents and emulsifiers.

“We are excited to welcome Vito Cataldo to our team,” said Octavio Diaz de Leon, president of AAK USA and AAK North Latin America. “His personal care expertise is already a great asset to our North American team. His efforts will support our customer partners, allowing AAK to continue to deliver on our commitment of providing value-adding formulation solutions.”