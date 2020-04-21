SpiralPlast, a new line of all-plastic low-tension spiral belts from Ashworth, include the SpiralSurf and SpiralFlow belts. The open-area design of SpiralFlow provides air circulation for shorter dwell times and increased output. Both belts feature a load-sharing outer edge hinge that increases belt strength and extends belt life. SpiralSurf and SpiralFlow are available in 1- and 2-inch pitch and various materials and colors, along with guard edges and lane dividers. SpiralPlast belts can be used in new and existing spirals.

