WEXFORD, PA. — Mark Mangieri has been named director of sales and product development at Hemp Synergistics, a biotech company specializing in custom CBD and other cannabinoid formulations for consumer products. He joins the company alongside Allison Bentley, vice president of sales, marketing and merchandising.

Mr. Mangieri brings two decades of sales experience in the snack food and supplements industries to his new role, where he will oversee new product rollout across industry verticals. He previously was co-founder and chief executive officer at Fitco Foods, LLC, a contract manufacturer for functional foods. Before that, he was founder, CEO and chief product engineer at Exclusive Supplements Inc.

Ms. Bentley’s responsibilities will include growing sales, acquisition of business, building sales funnels and merchandising products. She most recently was merchandising director, women’s fashion, at Zappos Family of Companies. Before that, she was a merchandise planner and buyer at Follett Higher Education and a merchandising assistant at Cintas.

“By announcing the addition of these high performing sales and marketing professionals, we are stepping up our game in a big way,” said Dan Kohler, CEO of Hemp Synergistics. “We have made a commitment to build a team of professionals who understand the operational requirements of large consumer products companies and who can help us develop and market products that meet the requirements of procurement departments of Tier1 brands.”

Hemp Synergistics’ proprietary extraction process creates 100% THC-compliant tasteless and odorless distillates and custom formulations. The company’s goal is to provide a full range of cannabinoid products at wholesale prices.

“The future of hemp industry is in the science of extraction,” Mr. Mangieri said. “Hemp Synergistics’ laboratory capabilities far exceed industry standards with an extremely talented scientific team using state-of-the-art extraction equipment.”