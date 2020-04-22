MARSHALL, MO. — Conagra Brands, Inc. has suspended operations at its Marshall frozen meals facility until April 27. The decision was announced April 17 after the company disclosed approximately 20 employees at the facility have been diagnosed with the coronavirus (COVID-19). Conagra employs approximately 700 at the plant.

“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority,” said Daniel Hare, a spokesman for Conagra. “In our Marshall facility, we have been using social distancing techniques, screening temperatures and increased sanitization in the facility to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, approximately 20 employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, so we have made the decision to suspend operations at the facility until April 27.”

Mr. Hare said the facility will continue to use “rigorous plant maintenance, sanitation processes, and other preventative measures to maintain a safe work environment” when the plant reopens next week.