MADISON HEIGHTS, MICH. — Kar’s Nuts has hired Jennifer Bauer as the company’s chief marketing officer.

Ms. Bauer brings more than 17 years of industry marketing experience to the company, most recently as vice president of innovation at Campbell Soup Co. She also was vice president of marketing for pretzels, crackers and specialty cookies at Campbell Soup. Earlier in her career she held marketing roles at Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. and Diamond Foods.

“Jen Bauer has a sharp understanding of consumer behavior and her ability to turn insights into executable ideas makes her an ideal fit for our growth agenda at Kar’s,” said Vic Mehren, chief executive officer of Kar’s Nuts. “We’re especially pleased that she has joined Kar’s at this extraordinary and challenging time to lead our marketing efforts. Jen will focus especially on accelerating our innovation agenda while also playing a key role on our leadership team in helping to set our strategic direction.”

Ms. Bauer received a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Washington University and a master’s degree in marketing from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

“Having spent more than seven years in the snacking category and more than a decade before that in the CPG space, I have been very aware of the strong brands the Kar’s Nuts team has been building,” Ms. Bauer said. “I look forward to partnering closely with my colleagues as we invest in growth, innovation and adjacent product categories to ensure that Kar’s continues to bring new ideas that will help our customers grow their categories.”