ARNHEM, THE NETHERLANDS — The amount of new product development in infant nutrition is growing. A prime example is baby snacks, where new product development globally had a compound annual growth rate of 33% over 2015-29, according to Innova Market Insights data issued April 22.

The CAGR of fruit, dessert and yogurt product launches for babies over that time was 21%, which compared with 13% in baby formula/milks. Natural and unadulterated formulations were prominent in baby snacks, desserts and meals.

“Additive-free claims appeared on around two-thirds of new products in these areas of infant nutrition in 2019 while around one half also carried organic claims,” said Lu Ann Williams, director of innovation at Arnhem-based Innova Market Insights.

Claims of protein, fiber and no added sugar are growing in number. Vegan claims were featured on 4% of infant nutrition product launches, including 12% for baby snack product launches.

The updated Dietary Guidelines for Americans, scheduled to be presented later this year, for the first time will give recommendations for pregnant and lactating mothers as well as infants up to age 2.