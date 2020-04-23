WASHINGTON — Bradley K. Alexander, chief operating officer of Flowers Foods, Inc., Thomasville, Ga., has been elected chair of the American Bakers Association. Mr. Alexander was elected during the ABA’s first-ever virtual All Membership Meeting on April 22.

As chair, Mr. Alexander succeeds Erin Sharp, group vice president, manufacturing, Kroger Co., Cincinnati, who will serve as immediate past chair.

Other officers elected include Cordia Harrington, chief executive officer, The Bakery Cos., Nashville, Tenn., who will succeed Mr. Alexander as first vice chairm; William Quigg, president, Richmond Baking, Richmond, Ind., who will succeed Ms. Harrington as second vice-chair; and Brian LeComte, treasurer, Gold Medal Bakery, Fall River, Mass., who will continue as ABA treasurer.

“Brad is no stranger to ABA — having been involved with this organization longer than anyone on our staff, which is saying a lot,” said Robb MacKie, president and CEO of the ABA. “We understand his tenure as chair is starting during an unprecedented time and know he will help expertly guide us as we navigate new territory.

“I’d also like to recognize the incredible leadership of ABA’s board of directors. Their insight, information, and recommendations are critical, now more than ever.”