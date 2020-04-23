WINSTON-SALEM, NC — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has introduced Fresh off the Line donuts, a new line of bright, fruit glazed donuts that also include an original filled version of each flavor. The donuts will be released over the next three weeks, with one new flavor each week.

The new donuts include:

• Strawberry Glazed and Strawberry Kreme Filled Doughnuts — Both donuts are covered in a strawberry glaze, with the Original Filled featuring a light and airy strawberry Kreme. It will be available April 28-May 1.

• Key Lime Glazed and Key Lime Kreme Filled Doughnuts — The tart flavor of key lime is paired with the sweetness of Krispy Kreme Original Glazed. The Original Filled version is covered in key lime glaze and filled with a key lime Kreme. It will be available May 5-8.

• Lemon Glazed and Lemon Kreme Filled Doughnuts — The donut combines zesty lemon and Krispy Kreme’s sweet, signature glaze. The Original Filled donut version is filled with lemon Kreme filling. It will be available May 12-15.