BUFFALO, NY. — Rich Products Corp. has acquired a 50% stake in Rich Graviss Products from its partner Graviss Group, a Mumbai-based conglomerate. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Based in Mumbai, Rich Graviss supplies desserts, icings, whipped toppings, gels and sauces to foodservice channels and bakeries throughout India. The company was formed in 1996 as a joint venture between Rich’s and Graviss Group.

BDA Partners, the financial adviser to Rich’s on the transaction, said that India is a key growth market and high priority for Rich’s and that the acquisition will allow Rich Graviss to strengthen its position within the country.