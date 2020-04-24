LANGENTHAL, SWITZERLAND — IDAK Holding AG, the parent company of frozen foods manufacturer KADI AG, has acquired a majority stake in Margherita Srl, an artisan pizza company based in Italy. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Established in 2001 by the Taddei family, Margherita manufactures chilled and frozen hand-stretched pizzas and pizza snacks under Re Pomodoro, La Pizza Premium and private label brands. The company also produces pizzas for a variety of foodservice operators, including restaurants, hotels and bakeries. Margherita employs 250 staff members at its sites in Fregona and northeastern Italy. The Taddei family will continue to be involved in the company’s operations following the acquisition.

“With IDAK, we have managed to bring an experienced partner on board who has the required level of industrial and production know-how to help support us in the next stages of our development and growth,” said Fabrizio Taddei, founder, Margherita.

IDAK is made up of investors from Invision, Zug, Switzerland, and Nord Holding, Hanover, Germany, and KADI management team members. The acquisition is part of a long-term strategy to create a group of specialist companies and manufacturers within the premium food sector.

An increased international demand for Margherita’s pizza triggered the purchase, said Christof Lehmann, chief executive officer, KADI.

“This potential for growth combined with our frozen-product-know-how appealed to us and our investors straight away,” Mr. Lehmann said. “What is at stake here now is supporting the company in the development of professional structures. This will allow the company to satisfy the subsequent increase in demand globally whilst also maintaining top quality.”

Based in Langenthal, Sweden, KADI manufactures nearly 270 frozen food lines for foodservice operators in the region. Mr. Lehmann noted that both KADI and Margherita will operate independently, and employees, customers and suppliers will not be impacted by the acquisition.