Bakers can achieve consistent, high-quality and accurately placed buns on one machine with the Orbital Pan Shaker from Burford Corp. Dough correction is easily obtained with the adjustable 578 controller and, with properly sized and spaced pans, the Orbital Shaker is capable of shaking up to 25 pans per minute. The circular motion improves dough yield.

(405) 867-4467 • www.burford.com