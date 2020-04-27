NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Casey Schallert has been promoted to senior research chef at Bell Flavors & Fragrances.

Ms. Schallert joined the company in 2018 as a research chef. Before that, she was a research chef at NuTek Foods Ingredients and head chef at Tea Talk. She holds an associate degree in culinary arts and a bachelor’s degree in culinary science from the Culinary Institute of America.

Ms. Schallert was promoted alongside Sandy Yu, regulatory affairs manager, who joined the company in 2014 as a regulatory compliancy specialist. She previously worked Quest, an ingredients producer owned by Givaudan, and Newly Weds Foods, a manufacturer of food coatings and seasonings.

The company also announced the addition of Cole Charboneau as marketing specialist. He joins Bell Flavors & Fragrances from Perrino & Associates, a sales and marketing firm representing food, beverage and equipment manufacturers within McDonald’s and other global quick-service restaurants.