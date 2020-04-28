GWYNEdD, PA. — Luke A. Marano Sr. of Philadelphia, who acquired Philadelphia Macaroni Co. in 1960 and later founded Minot Milling, died at age 94 on April 21 in Gwynedd. He also was chairman of the National Pasta Association and was named the NPA’s “Pasta Man of the Year” in 1992.

Mr. Marano was born on April 28, 1925, to Vincent and Antoinette Marano in Chestnut Hill, Pa. While growing up he worked at Caruso’s Market.

Philadelphia Macaroni Co. celebrated 100 years as a family-owned business in 2014. The company today has an international customer base and develops and manufactures all styles of dry, frozen and specialty pastas for industrial, branded retail and foodservice applications.

At the age of 73, Mr. Marano founded Minot Milling, a division of Philadelphia Macaroni Co., and he worked until the age of 93. Based in Minot, ND, Minot Milling offers semolina, hard red spring and blended flours.

Mr. Marano is survived by his fiancée, Claire Dickson; children Lucy Sandifer (Andrew DeCicco), Lisa, Stephanie Stabert (William), Luke (Cynthia), Mark and Mia; brother Joseph Marano; 15 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his wife of 54 years, Yolanda Lombardi Marano, daughter Suzanne Urban (William), sister Mary Reiss and brother Vincent Marano.

A memorial service will be scheduled once social distancing permits. Donations may be made to Our Mother of Consolation, 9 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Philadelphia PA 19118.