The Axis Automation LD Depositor gently and accurately deposits all types of dense and aerated mixes, batters and doughs. It handles a wide variety of viscosities with ease, plus small particulates like nuts, berries and chocolate chips. Oversized, servo-driven feed rollers and lobed metering pumps produce volumetric portioning accuracies of up to ±2%. Bakers can combine the depositor with a variety of accessories, including a servo-driven wirecut attachment, twisting nozzles, guillotines, press rollers and decorating rollers.

