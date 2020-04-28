ATLANTA — Beto Guajardo has been named international president at Focus Brands, parent company of Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon, Jamba, McAlister’s Deli, Schlotzsky's and other foodservice brands. He succeeds Mike Kehoe, who will leave the company after five years.

Mr. Guajardo joined Focus Brands in 2019 as president of Schlotzsky’s. Before that, he was senior vice president of global strategy at Starbucks Coffee Co. He also spent eight years in management consulting with McKinsey and Co. and Deloitte Consulting, LLP.

“When considering who would take the reins of our international business, we didn't need to look far,” said James E. Holthouser, chief executive officer of Focus Brands. “In the short time that Beto led Schlotzsky's, he's demonstrated exceptional strategic ingenuity in the transformation of the Schlotzsky's brand. His leadership ability, motivational approach and executional acumen have been instrumental in achieving many successes during his tenure.”

Mr. Guajardo was promoted alongside Tory Bartlett, chief operating officer and brand leader of Schlotzsky's. He previously was chief customer experience officer at the sandwich chain.

Mr. Bartlett joined Focus Brands in 2019 as vice president of operations. Before that, he was CEO of Southern Proper Hospitality and CEO and COO of Tin Lizzy’s Cantina. He also spent more than two decades at Hooters of America, where he was vice president, director of operations and vice president of franchise operations.

“Tory's relationships with franchisees, impeccable operational management style and business acumen make him a logical successor as Schlotzsky's brand leader," said Katrina “Kat” Cole, president and COO of Focus Brands.