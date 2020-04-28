OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — The BEMA Convention 2020 has been canceled. The event was scheduled for June 23-27 in Key Biscayne, Fla.

“After tracking the progress of virus-related activities in the United States and throughout the world, as well as taking into consideration recent recommendations by the US Centers for Disease Control regarding social distancing and non-essential travel, it is with great sadness that BEMA must cancel our on-site convention in Florida,” said Kerwin Brown, president and chief executive officer of BEMA. “Keeping the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront, we are confident this is the best path forward.”

Mr. Brown said the event’s cancellation won’t stop BEMA from offering key programming found at the annual conference.

“A key objective of the convention is the bringing together of producer and supplier leaders from the baking industry,” he said. “The informative industry insight panels and unique networking opportunities are always a highlight. While we cannot physically be together in June to connect and to celebrate the industry, BEMA will be offering you many of the convention program elements virtually. Stay tuned for more information on the virtual program.”