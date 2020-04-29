Flavored shortening flakes from AAK allow bakers to enhance texture and shelf life and create delicate air pockets in products while also contributing to sensory appeal. These shortening flakes deliver an even distribution of fat, flaky texture as well as the desired flavor and color without having to roll the fat into the dough. This improves machinability and dough tolerance.
