MAUMEE, OHIO — James M. Appold, former owner of Consolidated Biscuit Co., died April 23. He was 81 years old.

Born in Saginaw, Mich., to Martin and Louise Appold, Mr. Appold would go on to receive an undergraduate industrial engineering degree from the General Motors Institute (now Kettering University). He later received master’s degrees in business administration and in industrial engineering from the University of Toledo.

After working in several engineering positions at General Motors in Saginaw, Mich., Mr. Appold joined The Andersons in 1975 as manager of technical services, a position he held for seven years. He left to become plant manager of the Consolidated Biscuit Co., a baker of cookies, crackers and other food products in McComb, Ohio. Mr. Appold operated Consolidated Biscuit for more than 10 years and in 1992 purchased the company from its founder, Fritz Meyer. He later sold Consolidated Biscuit in 2010 to Hearthside Food Solutions.

After selling Consolidated Biscuit Mr. Appold continued to work full time, using his knowledge, experience and skills to assist several businesses, most notably the Maumee Bay Brewing Co. located at the Oliver House in Toledo, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 60 years, Patricia; two sons, Jonn (Kathy) and Andrew (Meg); three daughters, Karen (Craig) Kerr, Melinda (Andrew Berryhill) Appold and Caitlin (Matt) Fry; and 13 grandchildren.

Funeral services and committal will be private. A service to celebrate Mr. Appold’s life will be announced at a later date.

Memorials in his name are suggested to the Friends of Boys and Girls Club of Greater Toledo, Water Chemistry Environmental Analysis Lab #1302517 via the UT Foundation, 4510 Dorr St. Toledo, Ohio 43615, or the charity of the donor’s choice.