ABBOTSFORD, BC. — Silver Hills, the parent company behind better-for-you-brands Silver Hills Bakery, One Degree Organic Foods and Little Northern Bakehouse, has hired Gerry Moroso as the company’s national director of sales for Canada.

Mr. Moroso brings more than 25 years of experience in consumer packaged goods sales, most recently as director of key accounts with Global Appetite.

“We’re excited to have Gerry pair his deep knowledge of the Canadian market and the better-for-you space with his passion about selling our premium line-up of natural and organic brands,” said Danny Houghton, chief customer officer.

Mr. Moro started his career in sales in 1993 with Warner Lambert Canada as a territory and district sales manager. Following that, he moved to national account level roles through various mergers and acquisitions with Pfizer and Cadbury Adams. He later held team lead roles at Reckitt Benckiser.