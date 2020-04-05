TRALEE, IRELAND — Kerry expanded its clean label food protection capabilities with the acquisition of IsoAge Technologies and Biosecur Lab Inc.

IsoAge is a Georgia-based supplier of functional ingredients, including MOstatin All-Natural Antimicrobials and INNOstatin All-Natural Flavorings. The company also offers vinegar-based flavor systems, fruit and vegetable juices and purees, organic sweeteners, green tea extracts, decorticated flours and hydrocolloid gums.

Quebec-based BioSecur Lab offers a range of citrus-based functional ingredients for food and beverage products.

“We see COVID-19 and its impact on food choice and availability leaving a lasting impression in consumers’ minds,” said Emma Cahill, senior strategic marketing manager of food protection at Kerry. “Today, campaigns about ‘no contact delivery’ are offering clear comfort. Into the future, communication of measures taken to keep natural, artisanal products safe will be a new way of building trust and reducing concern as we transition back into our new normal.”

Both companies offer portfolios that inhibit growth of pathogens and spoilage organisms in products without artificial preservatives.

“These acquisitions and expansion of our food protection portfolio solidifies Kerry’s position as a leader in clean label food protection,” said Neil Cracknell, chief executive officer of applied health and nutrition at Kerry. “When we combine IsoAge Technologies’ natural and sustainable food safety solutions with Biosecur Lab’s natural citrus extract-based antimicrobials and Kerry’s existing food protection solutions, we will be able to protect even more food naturally. Together our combined innovation capability is significant, and we will work collaboratively to develop the future of natural food protection solutions.”

Terms of the transactions, which were completed in late 2019, were not disclosed.