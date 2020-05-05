PENNSAUKEN, NJ — Daniel Fachner has been promoted to president of J&J Snack Foods Corp. He will report to Gerald B. Shreiber, who will remain chairman and chief executive officer.

In his new role, Mr. Fachner will have responsibility for the entire business of J&J Snack Foods with all business heads reporting directly to him. He also will remain president and CEO of The Icee Co., a position he has held since 1997. Earlier he was a senior vice-president of Icee. He has worked at the company since 1979. The Icee Co. is a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods.

“Throughout Dan’s long history at J&J Snack Foods, he has built a reputation for team building, leadership, communication, employee engagement and integrity,” Mr. Shreiber said. “His transition will be seamless, and I am highly confident that his acumen and talent will continue to lead us forward.”

J&J Snack Foods also announced that Gerard Law has resigned as senior vice president, assistant to the president, effective May 1.