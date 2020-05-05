MILWAUKIE, ORE. — Flowers Foods, Inc. has expanded its Dave’s Killer Bread line with the launch of organic burger buns.

“Consumers are hungry for organic buns, which make up less than 1% of the category, despite significant increases in demand for organic meat and plant-based alternatives,” said Cristina Watson, DKB brand manager. “We wanted to give people a bun packed with the flavor and nutrition they expect from DKB, that will elevate anything they pile on it. They deserve a great organic bun.”

The new organic buns are available in two varieties: 21 Whole Grains and Seeds and Burger Buns Done Right.

DKB’s organic 21 Whole Grains and Seeds Buns feature a hearty texture, subtle sweetness and the brand’s signature 21 whole grains and seeds blend. The buns contain 12 grams of whole grains and 6 grams of protein per serving.

DKB’s Burger Buns Done Right are a take on a classic artisan-style bun. The buns contain 8 grams of whole grains and 6 grams of protein per serving, and have no bleached flour or high-fructose corn syrup.

The two bun varieties are certified USDA organic and Non-GMO Project verified. The eight-bun packs retail for $5.99.