KANSAS CITY — A common problem for flour millers and bakers is poor reproducibility (agreement across devices) when measuring rheological metrics in wheat flour such as water absorption and stability. The inconsistency results in millions of dollars in wasted logistical costs, increased flour variability and food waste and the inability to implement a true national standard specification for a given product.

The process would be so much easier if there wasn’t such a wide variability between testing devices.



PerkinElmer has developed a solution to this problem with its patented torque-alignment smart calibration technology, which greatly reduces the variability across devices. In a webinar hosted by Milling & Baking News' sister publication World Grain, Charlie Kauffman, senior product specialist at PerkinElmer, describes how this new technology is a game-changer for millers and bakers.



