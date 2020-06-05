CANTON, MASS. — Dunkin’ is expanding its delivery options with the addition of Uber Eats as a partner. The company said the service is currently available from 1,700 restaurants, a figure expected to exceed 4,000 locations by the end of May.

More consumers are relying on delivery for their food, and Dunkin’ said the service will make it easier for customers to purchase a wide range of menu items, including baked foods, breakfast sandwiches, coffee and espresso drinks.

Areas currently offering Dunkin’ delivery with Uber Eats include California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina. Customers are able to order on the Uber Eats website or mobile app, selecting their nearest Dunkin’ location, choosing the food and beverages they would like and checking out. The service gives customers the ability to track their order as it is prepared, picked up and delivered by their Uber driver. Products will be left at customers’ doors, for a contactless transaction.

“We’re excited to partner with Uber Eats to give even more guests a convenient way to enjoy their favorite Dunkin’ food and beverages, whenever and however they want them, even when staying at home,” said Brandy Blackwell, director of new business, delivery and catering, for Dunkin’ US. “We understand that many of our guests are missing their daily Dunkin’ routine, and we want them to know we’ve got their backs by continuing to expand our Dunkin’ delivery footprint with Uber Eats in the coming weeks.”

While stepping up its delivery options, Dunkin’ said most of its stores are still open and have implemented enhanced preventative health and safety measures to keep guests and employees safe.

Dunkin’ limits service at its stores to drive-thru, carryout, and curbside pick-up at select locations, in addition to delivery at participating locations. Dunkin’ partners with Grubhub, in addition to Uber Eats, and customers are able to order and pay on the Dunkin’ App for what the company called a quick, contactless grab-and-go experience.

In March, Dunkin’ said it was waiving delivery fees and offering a $3 per order discount on orders of $15 or more through Grubhub.