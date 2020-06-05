BEVERLY, MASS. — Prova Inc. is launching a new portfolio of chestnut flavors and extracts.

“Chestnut has long been recognized in Europe and Asia as a popular seasonal treat,” said Pam DeVries, general manager at Prova. “Here in North America, chestnut is not just for the holidays anymore. Our flavors give manufacturers the opportunity to extend their product line all year long with gourmet products, line extensions and limited-time offer products. Its unique flavor profile makes chestnut ideally suited for use in both sweet and savory applications or combined in what we call ‘swavory’ foods.”

The flavors’ roasted, honeyed, sweet potato taste pairs well with traditional sweet notes like vanilla and coffee as well as savory flavors like bacon and mushroom, the company said. They are made using a high-protein, low-fat, gluten-free chestnut flour that also contains essential amino acids, dietary fiber, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and vitamins E and B.

The number of chestnut-flavored product launches grew 46% between 2015 and 2019, Innova Market Insights reported. Top applications include bakery, desserts, confections and ice cream along with soups, sauces and dressings.

Prova’s chestnut flavors and extracts are available in powder and liquid forms and are kosher and halal certified. They also are available in allergen-free and organic varieties.