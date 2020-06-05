MILWAUKEE — Red Star Yeast Co. has announced its plan to donate $50,000 worth of bread products to food banks in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Dothan, Ala.; and Milwaukee.

Each week during the month of May, Red Star will supply bread products worth $2,000 to local food banks, including Linn Community Food Bank, Wiregrass Area Food Bank, and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

“When we heard that bread was in need, our teams came up with the idea of purchasing bread from local retail bakers who are suffering as restaurants and small shops are closed in response to COVID-19,” said Tom Benner, president and chief executive officer of Red Star. “With this program, our teams are proud to be helping people in need and businesses in our hometowns.”

Red Star is purchasing its donated bread from local bakeries facing a decline in sales.