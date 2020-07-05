KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Mark Staples has been named executive director or marketing for Kalsec.

He joins the flavor extracts and colors producer from The Kellogg Co., where he was associate director of the Kellogg Family Rewards Program and associate director of integrated promotions. Before that, he was senior director of strategy at advertising firm ePrize and director of business strategy for communications agency Clear!Blue.

“The idea of taking my experience and skills and applying them to a new opportunity with an industry leading company is tremendously exciting,” Mr. Staples said. “Kalsec is perfectly positioned as the trusted and historic provider of natural ingredients in a marketplace that is expecting and demanding clean labels on their products.”