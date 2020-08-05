CAMDEN, NJ. — Campbell Soup Co. has unveiled four new goals to reduce packaging waste in order to keep materials “in use and out of landfills,” the company said.

The goals include transitioning 100% of packaging to recyclable or industrially compostable designs and materials by 2030, increasing the use of post-consumer recycled content and incorporating 25% post-consumer recycled content into polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles by 2030, driving increases in recycling rates through the addition of on-pack labeling on all packaging by 2022, and expanding access to recycling and supporting the recycling infrastructure by partnering with peers and industry groups.

“Our new packaging commitments provide a roadmap to further reduce the environmental impact of our packaging over time and build upon our history of sustainability,” said Craig Slavtcheff, executive vice president of global research and development at Campbell Soup Co.

The sustainability announcement comes on the heels of previous initiatives by the company to reduce waste and encourage recycling, including the switching of V8 V-Fusion and V8 Blends from shrink sleeve labels to wrap labels, allowing them to be more easily recyclable, and the redesigning of Kettle Brand chip bags in 2019 to feature a 43% reduction in plastic.