PLANO, TEXAS — Rod Gregg has taken on another role at a Middleby Bakery company. In addition to his position as executive vice president at Hinds‐Bock, Mr. Gregg has been named executive vice president at Auto-Bake Serpentine.

“Mr. Gregg has more than 30 years’ experience in the baking and food industries and has the Middleby DNA of being highly customer centric, which is to deliver above expectation,” said Scott McCally, president, Auto-Bake. “He approaches challenges with humility, kindness, persistence and partnership. Mr. Gregg adds intangible value for our customers through organized tenacity, which produces effective customer advocacy and delivers results.”

Auto-Bake is an international supplier of ovens for the commercial baking industry. Hinds-Bock specializes in filling and depositing systems for baked foods, sauces and ready-meal products. Hinds-Bock was purchased by The Middleby Corp. in 2018 after successfully partnering with Auto‐Bake for more than 10 years.