The advanced Thomas L. Green WCS Wirecut Machine from Reading Bakery Systems offers flexibility and control, safety features, and easy sanitation. It is designed for producing a variety of cookies, biscuits and bars at throughput yields of up to 300 cuts per minute while maintaining a high degree of accuracy and consistent piece weights. The recipe-driven linear servo motors provide an infinite number of cam profiles to control wire positioning, stroke length, and drop- and up-shoot. The unit provides automatic self-timing for wire positioning to the die cup.

