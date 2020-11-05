ROYAL CITY, WASH. — Cascade Organic Flour, a family-owned producer of organic flour, organic wheat, organic dry edible beans, and other organic crops, has donated 21 tons of its organic whole wheat flour to 2nd Harvest (in the Tri-Cities, Wash.) to help those in need in eastern and central Washington. It is Cascade Organic’s second such donation in as many months.

“Cascade Organic Flour is pleased to be able to donate another truckload of our flour to 2nd Harvest, as we know the demands on food banks are continuing to increase during these challenging times, and we want to make a significant and sustained effort to respond to help those in need,” said Justin Brown, owner and chief executive officer of Cascade Organic Flour.

