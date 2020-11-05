PURCHASE, NY – PepsiCo, Inc. has launched PantryShop.com and Snacks.com, two direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms that feature the company’s portfolio of products.

On PantryShop.com consumers may buy bundles of products organized around a daypart or activity. The Rise & Shine bundle, for example, includes Tropicana Juices, Quaker Instant Oatmeal and Life cereal. The Workout & Recovery bundle includes Gatorade Whey Protein bars, Muscle Milk protein shake and Propel electrolyte water. Bundles come in standard and family sizes and prices range between $29.95 and $49.95 per pack.

At Snacks.com consumers may curate a package from the company range of snack brands.

“We’ve seen incredibly strong demand for our snacks during this time, and Snacks.com offers consumers another way to purchase the products they love, delivered right to their door,” said Michael Lindsey, chief transformation and strategy officer for Frito-Lay North America. “Snacks.com provides our incredibly loyal Frito-Lay shoppers with beloved products like Lay’s Classic potato chips, Doritos Cool Ranch flavored tortilla chips and Flamin' Hot Cheetos so they can quickly and conveniently fill their pantries.”

The new initiative is in response to consumers using online ordering more in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, according to the company.

“In these uncertain times, as more and more consumers are using e-commerce channels to purchase food and beverage products, PantryShop.com and Snacks.com offer shoppers another alternative for easy and fast access to products they love,” said Gibu Thomas, senior vice president and head of e-commerce for the company.