WORMERVEER, THE NETHERLANDS — Bunge Loders Croklaan is launching Sweetolin, a patent-pending total fat system with solutions in confectionery coatings and fillings applications.

The ingredient enables up to 50% sugar reduction in the final product.

“Sugar reduction is top of mind as consumers are increasingly looking for healthier choices with balanced nutritional profiles,” said Rafael Zegarra, global marketing director at Bunge Loders Croklaan. “Sweetolin is designed to meet the specific needs and ambitions of our confectionery customers and will help them deliver sugar-reduced innovations without compromising on the taste and indulgence true to their brands.”

The ingredient enables higher sweet perception without lingering off-taste while maintaining texture and product performance.

“Sweetolin is the culmination of years of lipid and fats expertise combined with a cultivated understanding of our customer's challenges,” said Imro 't Zand, global innovation lead at Bunge Loders Croklaan. “It's a unique opportunity to co-create a tailor-made, ready-to-implement solution together with and for our customers. This is a specialized fat system that can be integrated seamlessly into our customers' fat processing operations with our R&D support.”