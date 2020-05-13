CAMBRIDGE, ONT. — Ingredient solution and product development company Blendtek Ingredients Inc. has acquired Tri-Blends Bakery Mixes Inc., a manufacturer of commercial bakery mixes. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“With the current market landscape, the addition of Tri-Blend allows us to deliver on increasing consumer demands and support our customers on another level by taking the manufacturing process under our control,” said Steve Zinger, president of Blendtek Ingredients Inc. “We look forward to working with the highly knowledgeable and dedicated team at Tri-Blend, and continuing to drive innovation and our customers’ businesses forward.”

Tri-Blend has retained all employees in the acquisition and will operate as a division of Blendtek.

“Tri-Blend was founded with a focus on blending high-quality ingredients to create value-added bakery products,” said Dough Crone, founder of Tri-Blend Bakery Mixes. “Our integration into the Blendtek organization is a perfect match and will help us to compete in the ever-changing global food landscape.”

Blendtek is an ingredient solutions and product development company involved in strategic sourcing, manufacturing and packaging.

Incorporated in 1996, Tri-Blend Bakery Mixes Inc. is a dry blending company that specializes in bakery mixes such as cake, pastry, pancake and cookie mixes.