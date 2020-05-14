WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 3.2¢ per lb in April, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread increased 7.6¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 140.6¢, up 3.2¢ per lb from March and up 12.1¢ from April 2019.

At 207¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 7.6¢ per lb from March and up 11.8¢ per lb from April 2019.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in April was 126.5¢ per lb, up 2.7¢ from March and up 4.2¢ from April 2019. Chocolate chip cookies were 382.6¢ per lb, up 19.3¢ from March and up 40¢ from April 2019.

The BLS did not quote a national average price of family flour or white long-grain rice in April.