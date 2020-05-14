CHICAGO — Funfetti isn’t just for dessert anymore. The birthday cake flavor – known for its appearance in cake mixes, cookies and frosting – is reaching into the ready-to-eat cereal category with the launch of Funfetti cereal.

Sprinkled with colorful bits and featuring the Funfetti flavor, the new cereal contains 160 calories and 16 grams of sugar per 1.25-cup serving. Funfetti cereal is set to hit the cereal aisle in August for a suggested retail price of $3.50 to $5.50 for a 17-oz family-size box.

“We tip our baking hats to those who discovered our secret early, and we're excited to announce that Funfetti cereal is in fact real and coming soon,” said Dan Anglemyer, chief operating officer of Hometown Food Co., which owns the rights to Pillsbury's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti. “We are in a period right now where people are finding comfort in trusted brands that bring back wonderful memories. Over the past 30 years, Funfetti fans have baked up colorful moments for birthdays, baby showers, graduations, weddings and more. The possibilities of Funfetti are endless. This new cereal is a testament to our commitment of discovering innovative ways the Funfetti experience can continue to be a part of special moments both big and small. If you're going to indulge in a morning breakfast, there is no better way to celebrate then with a bowl of Funfetti cereal.”

The Funfetti brand recently has been expanding into the breakfast category with the debut of a pancake mix in September 2019 and coffee creamer in January.