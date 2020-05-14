The Spider 300v is a two-robot case loading system with vision allowing processors and co-packers to pack both vertically and horizontally on the same line simultaneously. This versatile packaging solution from BluePrint Automation allows for random product arrival at high speeds and provides flexibility in packaging formats. Bulk, variety, display and single-flavor packing can be achieved on this machine. The Spider 300v is capable of handling standard RSC cases, three-sided displays and a wide range of other secondary containers.

(804) 520-5400 • www.blueprintautomation.com