KANSAS CITY — Sosland Publishing Co. has announced the 2020 Purchasing Seminar will be conducted as a video web series June 1 and 2. The annual event had been scheduled for May 31-June 1 in Kansas City but was canceled last month because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We are pleased to offer purchasing executives the opportunity hear many of the presenters who had agreed to be part of the program in Kansas City,” said L. Joshua Sosland, president of Sosland Publishing Co. “The web series will cover nearly all the general session topics from the seminar in a format suitable for a web series.”

Presentations that would have been covered over a 10-hour period will be abbreviated and incorporated into four webinars, each about one hour long. In addition to presentations on major ingredient markets and energy, topics to be covered include the weather outlook, transportation, the economy and consumer trends.

Speakers will present live from their offices or homes and will take questions from the audience.

Additional information may be found at www.purchasingseminar.com or by contacting csullivan@sosland.com.