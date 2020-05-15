URBANA, OHIO — William Bundy, Jason Tingley and Robert Bundy have been promoted at Bundy Baking Solutions, a global manufacturer of baking pans and equipment that owns American Pan, Chicago Metallic, DuraShield, Pan Glo, RTB, Shaffer and Synova.

William Bundy has been named president, global manufacturing. In this role, he will manage Bundy Baking Solution’s pan and equipment manufacturing operations and leadership teams. William Bundy has been with the company for more than 10 years and most recently was leader of European operations.

Mr. Tingley has been elevated to global innovation officer after previously holding the positionof vice president of American Pan for the last 10 years and working in various roles at Bundy Baking Solutions for more than 30 years. He will guide multinational teams focused on new product development and process improvements in his new position.

Robert Bundy has been promoted to president, global coating operations. He will oversee Bundy Baking Solution’s pan refurbishment and coating facilities and their leadership teams. Since 2004, Robert Bundy has held a variety of roles at the company, including vice president of operations at Pan Glo and manager at Pan Glo Canada.

Bundy Baking Solutions is headquartered in Urbana, Ohio, and has two facilities in the UK, one in Spain and one in Romania. Gilbert Bundy, chief executive officer, Bundy Baking Solutions, said the promotions will allow the company to enhance its international businesses.

“The company has experienced significant expansion over the last several years,” Gilbert Bundy said. “Providing global oversight to these critical areas of our business ensures that customers receive the highest level of quality and service around the world.”