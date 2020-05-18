WASHINGTON — Tom Bené, former chief executive officer at Sysco Corp., has been named president and CEO at The National Restaurant Association (NRA).

He succeeds Dawn Sweeney, who retired in late 2019 after 12 years at the trade group’s helm. Marvin Irby, chief financial and people officer at the NRA, has been interim CEO for the last five months.

Mr. Bené stepped down as president and CEO of Sysco Corp., a role he held since 2018, in January. He held several leadership positions at the company before that, including chief operating officer, president of foodservice operations and chief commercial officer. Prior to joining Sysco he spent more than two decades at PepsiCo as president of foodservice, president of Pepsi-Cola North America and senior vice president of sales and franchise development.

“Tom brings to the association and foundation decades of experience from across the restaurant and foodservice industry,” said Melvin Rodrigue, chair of the National Restaurant Association board. “Our industry’s operators, suppliers and employees have been hardest hit by the coronavirus. Tom’s business acumen coupled with his remarkable record of success will be invaluable for our members and our industry as we begin the process of reopening and rebuilding.”