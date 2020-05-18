Folding device

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted a range of patents to inventors of equipment, ingredients and processes related to the baking industry from Jan. 7, 2020, to Feb. 4, 2020.

To fold baked goods such as tortillas, this invention includes a platform with a base, first folding flap and lift arm with a linking mechanism. The second and third folding flaps are optional. The first folding flap has a removable ridge insert to secure the product, and the lift arm rotates to remove the product, then returns it to its normal position.



US Patent No. 10,524,479 (Jan. 7, 2020), T. Berger and M. Shtilerman, assigned to Solbern Inc., Fairfield, NJ.





Bagel container

This patent illustrates a plastic container for bagels.

US Patent No. D872,572 (Jan. 14, 2020), J. Grill, Liberty Township, Ohio.

Donut container

A plastic container that holds donuts is displayed in this patent.

US Patent No. D873,132 (Jan. 21, 2020), J. Grill, Liberty Township, Ohio.

Tortilla pocket

This patent portrays a folded tortilla pocket.

US Patent No. D873,527 (Jan. 28, 2020), C. Cammarota et al., assigned to General Mills, Inc., Minneapolis.

Baking device

This oven bakes pizzas, quiches, pies and cakes through the combination of a chamber, moveable plate, and primary and secondary heaters, which deliver thermal power. Arranged to allow multiple products to be baked simultaneously, with the preferred number being between four and eight.

US Patent No. 10,548,327 (Feb. 4, 2020), C. Hamon et al., assigned to EKIM, Montevrain, France.