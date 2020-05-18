PLEASONTON, CALIF. — Specialty’s Cafe & Bakery, a sandwich and baked foods chain with more than 50 locations in three states (California, Illinois and Washington), said it will halt all operations on May 19.

The company, which has been in business for 33 years, noted in a posting to its website that current market conditions attributed to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and shelter-in-place policies “have decimated company revenues.”

“Our customer service team will be reaching out to cancel and refund any orders placed for Wednesday, May 20, and beyond,” the company said. “We sincerely thank you for your business and support over the years.”