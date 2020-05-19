TORONTO — Peacasa Snacks Inc. is preparing for the debut of its flagship product line: Peacasa chickpea chips.

Available in sea salt and lime and pepper flavors, the chips are made from five ingredients, including chickpea flour, high-oleic sunflower oil, extra-virgin olive oil, sea salt and black pepper. Each serving of the grain-free, gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO snacks contains 8 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber and 18 grams of net carbs.

The idea for Peacasa stemmed from a 12-day Mediterranean hiking trip in the mountains of Corsica, said founders Aaron Johnstone and Victor Courarie-Delage. The two recent University of Ottawa graduates discovered a wood-fired crepe made from chickpea flour in the street markets of the South of France and decided to recreate it as a thin and crispy chip.

“Growing up between Ontario and the South of France, I always dreamt of bringing parts of the Mediterranean food culture to Canada,” Mr. Courarie-Delage said. “I wanted to show that simple quality ingredients are all we really need to make healthy and delicious snacks.”

In March 2019, Mr. Johnstone and Mr. Courarie-Delage began building the Peacasa snack business full time.

“We reworked and fine-tuned our recipe hundreds of times until Peacasa Chickpea Chips were light, crispy, and even more delicious than the warm chickpea crepes we first enjoyed in the street markets of Southern France,” Mr. Johnstone said.

Peacasa has secured funding from Futurpreneur and is looking to raise additional capital through Kickstarter to build a new manufacturing facility for the official launch of the product. Peacasa plans to enter the natural retail and online channels later this year.