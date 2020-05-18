Sugar can hide in surprising places, but savvy consumers are on the lookout. Dried fruit snacks can be a culprit, but with our reduced sugar dried cherries, there’s nothing to hide.
Find out how Fibersol® helps this dried fruit snack stay deliciously soft and chewy without all the added sugar, in our Fiber & Reduced Sugar Case Study: Better Than Ever Dried Cherries. They have 50% less sugar than the full-sugar version, and the bonus of 5g added dietary fiber.
Fibersol® gives you an edge, going beyond average fibers to help deliver positive nutrition with health-forward consumer benefits. It’s carefully calibrated for fiber intake tolerance, supported by formulation expertise across a range of applications, and is backed with over 30 years of clinical research.
|Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.
|Subscribe