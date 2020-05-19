NEW YORK — Investment firm Kaho Partners has reached an agreement to provide capital and resources to Kenny’s Great Pies, LLC, a Smyrna, Ga.-based maker of branded and private label premium pies and pie fillings.

Founded in 1989 by Kenny Burts, Kenny’s Great Pies sells nationally through grocery stores, distributors, chain restaurants and convenience stores. Kenny’s offers a wide array of pie-related products in a variety of “island style” flavors, including key lime, mango, coconut, lemon, chocolate and peanut butter.

“The SDR Ventures team worked diligently to find us a like-minded partner to ensure the company’s success for years to come,” Mr. Burts said. “Our partnership with Kaho will bring us the long-term capital and strategic resources required to support our growth for decades to come. I am excited to continue supporting the company as a senior adviser to the management team.”

Gary Muter, chief executive officer of Kenny’s Great Pies, said the partnership with Kaho will give the pie maker the resources to win new customers, open new channels to market, and develop new product offerings to meet the needs of customers.

“The company is well-positioned for growth due to its proprietary recipes, diverse portfolio of flavor and format offerings, and ample capacity in its state-of-the-art Atlanta-based (Smyrna, Ga.) facility,” said Griffin Horter, managing partner and co-founder of Kaho Partners.