PORTLAND, ORE. — Allied Market Research forecast the global gluten-free products market to have a 7.2% compound annual growth rate from 2020 to 2027, growing to $7.5 billion from $4.3 billion in 2019. An increase in the number of people with celiac disease and gluten intolerance will fuel the growth as will demand from millennials, improved marketing activities and enhanced distribution channels.

Allied Market Research valued the gluten-free bakery products segment at $2.5 billion in 2019 and forecast the segment to reach $4.2 billion by 2027 through a CAGR of 6.7%. The gluten-free baby food segment is expected to have the highest CAGR at 10.5%.

The convenience store segment accounted for 42% of the gluten-free products market in 2019.

“Convenience stores are most preferred for purchasing the gluten-free products in bulk volumes,” Allied Market Research said. “Hence, significant presence of chained and independent convenience stores in the developed countries and a rise in penetration of specialty stores in developing countries lead to higher share in the market.”

Online delivery and people preferring a convenient lifestyle should boost sales of gluten-free products in drug stores and pharmacies.

Europe led the global gluten-free market in 2019. Allied Market Research expects the continent to maintain its dominance.

“This is attributed to high consumption of gluten-free products in a majority of the European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and the UK,” Allied Market Research said. “Consumers in the region are attracted by the gluten-free products with new flavors, textures and higher nutrition.

“Furthermore, North America is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.5%, owing to the rise in disposable income and busy working schedule of the consumers in the region.”