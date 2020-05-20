IRVINE, CALIF. — Chad Buechel has been promoted to president of KanPak US, a Wichita, Kan.-based subsidiary of Golden State Foods, one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries.

Mr. Buechel will be responsible for all aspects of KanPak's US business, including its production of more than 18 million gallons of dairy products each year. In addition, he will establish and execute KanPak’s US strategic growth plan, including revenue growth, profitability, customer satisfaction, operating efficiency, quality, and safety.

Mr. Buechel has more than 25 years of experience in the food manufacturing industry, most recently as vice president of liquids at Golden State Foods. He earlier was an area plant director for Synagro and has worked as a plant manager at the Kraft Heinz Co., Nestle USA and Pepsi Bottling Group.

“We are excited to have someone with Chad’s leadership and experience join the KanPak family,” said Larry McGill, chief executive officer of KanPak US. Mr. McGill also is a corporate officer at Golden State Foods. “His knowledge of GSF and running large award-winning plants will continue to help us grow and provide opportunities for our team members. His people skills are evident, as well as his passion for the business.”

Mr. Buechler received a bachelor’s degree in business administration at National University in San Diego.