KANSAS CITY — In response to membership surveys, the American Society of Baking has announced that BakingTech 2021 is now scheduled for Feb. 14-16, 2021, at the Hilton Chicago. The in-person technical conference and marketplace exhibition will feature digital components for virtual attendees.

“ASB’s Planning Committee is excited to announce that BakingTech 2021 will offer both the face-to-face aspect of ASB’s signature annual event along with the most modern method to virtually attend and participate in the industry’s most important gathering,” said Kent Van Amburg, executive director of the ASB.

BakingTech is attended by more than 1,000 baking professionals annually. The BakingTech 2020 conference, held March 1-3, was one of the last industry events held before widespread social distancing plans were put into place.